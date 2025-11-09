Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.44. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 561,978 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 474,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 396,858 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,593.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 406,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.