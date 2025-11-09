Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,407.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

