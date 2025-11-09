King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 21,832 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,613,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $76,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,057,000 after buying an additional 3,037,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $68,124,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 42,459 shares worth $1,155,114. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.55 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.