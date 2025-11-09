BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market cap of $4.37 million and $80.58 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s genesis date was May 27th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00444359 USD and is up 37.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $57,703.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.