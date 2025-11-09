Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.5475.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

