Head to Head Comparison: Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) versus KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA)

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KindlyMD and Solventum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KindlyMD -244.00% -131.09% -106.04% Solventum 18.13% 31.62% 7.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KindlyMD and Solventum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KindlyMD $2.72 million 124.52 -$3.62 million ($0.86) -0.90 Solventum $8.25 billion 1.50 $478.00 million $2.16 33.09

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than KindlyMD. KindlyMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solventum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KindlyMD and Solventum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KindlyMD 1 1 2 0 2.25 Solventum 1 7 3 1 2.33

KindlyMD presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 549.35%. Solventum has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given KindlyMD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KindlyMD is more favorable than Solventum.

Volatility and Risk

KindlyMD has a beta of 30.71, indicating that its stock price is 2,971% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solventum has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solventum beats KindlyMD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

