Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

