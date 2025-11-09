Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.91 and last traded at C$12.91. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.63.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

