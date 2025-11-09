Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

RSVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RSVR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 56,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,917. The company has a market cap of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 5.78%. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $509,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,858.80. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,705 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.2% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,388,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 4,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 329,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 322,493 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.