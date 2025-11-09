Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

SLN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 145,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,394. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 254.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.