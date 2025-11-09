Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Permex Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Permex Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 175.72% and a negative net margin of 1,009.96%.The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

