MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. 55,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 20,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $524,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.14 and a beta of -3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
