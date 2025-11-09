Reviewing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Spirax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atlas Copco pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Spirax Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Spirax Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax Group N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.08% 25.84% 13.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirax Group and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Spirax Group and Atlas Copco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax Group $2.13 billion 6.30 $244.34 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 4.81 $2.82 billion $0.56 29.48

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spirax Group and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 Atlas Copco 1 2 2 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Spirax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Spirax Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax Group

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.