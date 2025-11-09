Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Down 60.6% – Here’s What Happened

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 60.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Darktrace Stock Down 60.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

About Darktrace

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.