Threshold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.41 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $143.16 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is blog.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,784,054,375.95924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01225954 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $4,048,861.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.