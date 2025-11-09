Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $52.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 55,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 605.8% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.27. The company has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

