LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Financial Comparison

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and DocGo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $212.45 million 1.17 -$18.88 million ($0.21) -24.95 DocGo $616.55 million 0.18 $19.99 million ($0.19) -5.84

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD. LifeMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -2.41% N/A -8.11% DocGo -4.20% -3.26% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LifeMD and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 1 2 5 1 2.67 DocGo 1 4 2 0 2.14

LifeMD currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 151.27%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $3.24, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than LifeMD.

Summary

LifeMD beats DocGo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

