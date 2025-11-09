Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Head to Head Survey

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angi and Pazoo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.06 billion 0.47 $36.00 million $0.76 14.86 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than Pazoo.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angi and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 1 8 2 0 2.09 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Angi presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.43%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Pazoo.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi 5.50% 5.73% 3.29% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats Pazoo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

