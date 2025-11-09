Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) traded up 26.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $27.83. 5,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.9723.

Main International ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Main International ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned about 70.41% of Main International ETF worth $93,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

