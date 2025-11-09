Symbol Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $248.36 thousand worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,487,946,291 coins and its circulating supply is 6,223,564,834 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

