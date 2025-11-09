Head-To-Head Analysis: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) versus The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG)

The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Digital Development Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get The Digital Development Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given The Digital Development Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Digital Development Group is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 4.98 $26.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares The Digital Development Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The Digital Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Digital Development Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions -0.28% 3.76% 2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats The Digital Development Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Digital Development Group

(Get Free Report)

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company’s platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple’s suite of iPhones and iPads.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Digital Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Digital Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.