Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 1,723,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,596,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,783,224.79. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,427,716 shares of company stock worth $119,650,069. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

