Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $186.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

