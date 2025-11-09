Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

