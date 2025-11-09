Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,557.5% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

