Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 8th

Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, and Bank of America are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages and payment/fintech companies—whose primary activities involve lending, underwriting, investing and facilitating financial transactions. These stocks are often sensitive to interest rates, credit cycles and regulatory changes, so investors focus on balance-sheet strength, capital adequacy, loan quality and fee-based revenue when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

