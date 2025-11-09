Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,651 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Arete lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.20 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.