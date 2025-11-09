Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,651 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 8.1%
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.20 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.