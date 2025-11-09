Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 396,518 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $60,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,092,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 291,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 313.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 983,018 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

