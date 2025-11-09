Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 50,484 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,484 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $833,941,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $200.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

