4,097 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

