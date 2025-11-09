Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.4% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

