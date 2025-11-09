Monaco Asset Management SAM Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JD.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

