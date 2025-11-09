CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $46,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

