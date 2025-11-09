Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 132,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.46.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

