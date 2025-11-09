Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $621.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

