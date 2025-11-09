Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after buying an additional 2,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

