Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $99.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,145,311,913 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,761,282 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,145,279,654.69950419 with 2,486,729,087.24455798 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0420169 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $110,124,353.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.