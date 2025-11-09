insurance Price Hits $173.11 on Exchanges (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. insurance has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $14.95 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, insurance has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One insurance token can currently be purchased for about $173.11 or 0.00167299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get insurance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,035.51 or 0.99579572 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About insurance

insurance launched on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. insurance’s official website is insurance.game.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 172.67845634 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17,183.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for insurance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.