DJE Kapital AG Sells 72,702 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

DJE Kapital AG lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,702 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 1.4% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $56,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

