KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.57.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

