Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up 1.2% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,554,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.