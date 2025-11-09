TransUnion $TRU Stake Reduced by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises approximately 2.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $13,810,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $108.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,248.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $818,810. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.