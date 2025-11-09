KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $560.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

