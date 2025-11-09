Rathbones Group PLC Has $30.65 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $30,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $123.37.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

