RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

