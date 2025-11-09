FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Talen Energy by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLN stock opened at $386.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

