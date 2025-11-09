Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,093.96. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $489,800,000 after buying an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,078,977 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $269,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $224,930,000 after acquiring an additional 465,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

