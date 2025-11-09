Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

