Veea (VEEA) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veea to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Veea alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea -21,478.63% N/A -15.23% Veea Competitors -207.89% -65.25% -6.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veea and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 -$47.55 million -3.82 Veea Competitors $2.29 billion $337.41 million -35.03

Risk and Volatility

Veea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veea. Veea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Veea has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veea’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veea and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 1 0 0 0 1.00 Veea Competitors 1879 10421 20698 571 2.59

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Veea’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veea has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Veea competitors beat Veea on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Veea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Veea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.