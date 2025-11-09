Rathbones Group PLC Sells 15,698 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $88,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

MCD stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.